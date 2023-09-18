Aditya-L1 Mission update: ISRO's Aditya-L1 begins collecting scientific data

Aditya-L1 Mission: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced today (September 18) that the Aditya L1 spacecraft has started collecting scientific data.

“The Supra Thermal & Energetic Particle Spectrometer (STEPS) instrument, a part of the Aditya Solar Wind Particle EXperiment (ASPEX) payload, has begun the collection of scientific data,” said ISRO.

ISRO shared this update on X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, “Aditya-L1 Mission: Aditya-L1 has commenced collecting scientific data. The sensors of the STEPS instrument have begun measuring supra-thermal and energetic ions and electrons at distances greater than 50,000 km from Earth. This data helps scientists analyse the behaviour of particles surrounding Earth. The figure displays variations in the energetic particle environment collected by one of the units. #AdityaL1.”

The STEPS in the process comprises six sensors, each observing in different directions and measuring supra-thermal and energetic ions. These measurements are conducted using low and high-energy particle spectrometers. The data collected during Earth’s orbits helps scientists analyse the behaviour of particles surrounding the Earth, especially in the presence of Earth's magnetic field, reveals ISRO in a release.

STEPS was activated on September 10, 2023, at a distance greater than 50,000 km from Earth. This distance is equivalent to more than eight times the Earth's radius, placing it well beyond Earth's radiation belt region.

After completing the necessary instrument health checks, data collection continued until the spacecraft had moved farther than 50,000 km from Earth.

“Each unit of STEPS is operating within normal parameters. A figure displays measurements depicting variations in the energetic particle environment within Earth's magnetosphere, collected by one of the units. These STEPS measurements will persist during the cruise phase of the Aditya-L1 mission as it progresses toward the Sun-Earth L1 point. They will continue once the spacecraft is positioned in its intended orbit,” the release from ISRO reads.

Data collected around L1 would provide insights into the origin, acceleration, and anisotropy of solar wind and space weather phenomena.

Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), with support from the Space Application Centre (SAC) in Ahmedabad, developed the STEPS.

Aditya-L1 spacecraft was successfully launched on September 2 by ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C57) from the Second Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota. This mission marks a significant milestone in India's space exploration journey after the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.