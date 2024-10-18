After cracking NEET at 64, Retired SBI officer pursues MBBS in Sambalpur; Here's how he did it

In a remarkable feat of determination and perseverance, a retired State Bank of India (SBI) officer has achieved a lifelong dream by cracking the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) at the age of 64.

At 64, Jaya Kishore Pradhan cleared the NEET exam in 2020 after retiring from a 40-year career. Now, at 68, he is pursuing an MBBS degree at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Sambalpur.

Pradhan’s story is a remarkable departure from the usual NEET aspirant profile, typically filled with teenagers and young adults. After spending 40 years at SBI and retiring as a deputy manager, he made an unexpected choice.

Instead of settling into a relaxed post-retirement life, Pradhan chose to pursue a long-held dream—becoming a doctor. Many years ago, after passing his intermediate exams, he attempted the medical entrance but didn’t make the cut. However, that dream lingered. Watching his twin daughters prepare for NEET ignited his passion, inspiring him to try again.

Pradhan’s journey to becoming a doctor was made possible by a 2019 Supreme Court ruling that removed the upper age limit for NEET candidates. This change allowed him to sit for the exam without any age barriers.

To prepare, he joined an online coaching program, like many other NEET aspirants, and dedicated himself to mastering the challenging syllabus. Balancing studies with family responsibilities wasn’t easy, but he persisted.

In 2020, Pradhan successfully cleared NEET and secured a seat at the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Sambalpur, Odisha, where he enrolled as a first-year medical student.

When asked why he chose to pursue an MBBS, Pradhan told ANI in 2020, "I want to finish the course and help those in need."