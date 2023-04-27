After Hema Malini, Sara Ali Khan travels in Mumbai Metro; watch video

Actress Sara Ali Khan took everyone by surprise as she recently took a metro ride in Mumbai. The Atrangi Re actor, took to her Instagram story to share a video, which shows her seated in the metro.

In the video, Khan, dressed in a white kurta, can be seen waving at the camera while smiling widely.

"Mumbai meri jaan... Didn't think I would be in Mumbai metro before you guys," she captioned the post, tagging her 'Metro In Dino' co-star Aditya Roy Kapoor and director Anurag Basu.

To be noted, Sara Ali Khan will be seen next in Anurag Basu's film 'Metro In Dino' alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. The film apparently draws its title from the popular song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro'.

Billed as an anthology, the Anurag Basu directorial will also feature Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in the lead roles.

Recently, veteran star Hema Malini also opted for public transport to commute across the city. The senior actress decided to travel by the Mumbai metro and while returning home, she chose to take an auto-rickshaw ride.

Hema Malini took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "I must share with all of you my unique, wonderful experience. Drove 2 hours to reach Dahisar by car, so tiring! In the eve decided I would try the metro, and OMG! What a joy it was! True, we went through tough times during the construction, but worth it! Clean, fast and was in Juhu in 1/2 hr (sic)."

In another tweet, she penned, "After my metro experience, decided to go by auto from DN Nagar to Juhu & that too was fulfilled. Landed by auto at my house & the dazed security could not believe their eyes! All in all, a wonderful, pleasurable experience for me! In the metro with the public (sic)."

