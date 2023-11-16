After IND vs NZ power play, Congress says Rahul Gandhi 'stood' by Mohd Shami

After India's power play against New Zealand on Wednesday, the match is now seeing political play. On Wednesday, India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs making their way to the finals. India celebrated Virat Kohli's 50th ODI hundred and Mohammed Shami's seven-wicket haul against the Kiwis. Shami was especially lauded for his semifinal bowling spell. But soon after this, the matter became political.

Congress leader Srinivas BV on Wednesday night said that senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was the only one to stand by Shami when he was trolled for India's defeat to Pakistan in 2021. "Only Rahul Gandhi stood with Shami when people 'high on Hindu-Muslim' drug abused Mohammad Shami," Srinivas wrote.

Sharing a screenshot of Gandhi's 2021 tweet, Srinivas noted how the player was trolled on social media a few years ago but now people were praising him. In his post in 2021, Gandhi wrote: “Mohammad #Shami we are all with you. These people are filled with hate because nobody gives them any love. Forgive them.”

After Wednesday's win, PM Narendra Modi congratulated Team India and praised Mohd Shami's bowling skills and his stellar performance.

"Today’s Semi Final has been even more special thanks to stellar individual performances too. The bowling by @MdShami11 in this game and also through the World Cup will be cherished by cricket lovers for generations to come. Well played Shami!" the Prime Minister wrote in another tweet praising Shami.

Shami finished with 9.5-0-57-7 as India bowled the Black Caps out for 327 while defending 397. The pacer started with the early wickets of Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra.

Experts said Shami bowled one of the best spells in the history of the Cricket World Cup on Wednesday against New Zealand when he picked up seven wickets. One of the key features of his bowling yesterday was how he would come around the wicket and trouble the Kiwi left-handers with his proper seam presentation.

Shami picked up wickets of Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham and Mitchell Santner, who all are the left-hands batters.

“He is the sensation. Taking 4 or 5 wickets is understandable but 7 is huge. He has 23 wickets in the ongoing edition and 50 overall. I am happy with the way he has bowled,” Wasim Akram said.

Not only left-handers, Shami smashed all right-handers too. He picked up the crucial wicket of Kane Williamson following which the game started to move in favour of India. It was after Williamson and Daryl Mitchell put on 181 runs for the third wicket. Shami also sent back Mitchell, after whose dismissal, it looked a bit difficult for the Kiwis.

Later, Shami dismissed Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson to end the Kiwis' campaign in this World Cup. After being included in the XI following Hardik Pandya’s ankle injury, Shami has picked up 23 wickets from six matches.

“Last two World Cups, we lost (in the semifinals),” Shami said after the game. “Who knows when or if we’ll get a chance? So, we wanted to do everything for this, one chance we didn’t want to let go.” With this thought in mind, out of sheer desperation to break a threatening partnership more than anything else, captain Rohit Sharma turned to his crisis man in what was his side’s first real test of this World Cup.

