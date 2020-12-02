Ahead of December 3 talks, farmers demand special parliamentary session to repeal farm laws

Farmers protesting in on Delhi border on Wednesday demanded that the central government call a special session of Parliament to initiate a repeal of the new farm laws, while threatening to block other roads of the national capital if their demands are not addressed.

"The Centre should call a special session of Parliament to repeal the three farm laws," said farmer leader Darshan Pal while addressing a press conference, adding that the protests are to prevail until the laws are repealed. He also accused the central government of attempting to divide the different farmers' unions.

While the farmers prepare to meet union ministers on Thursday, ready to put further pressure if things do not materialise, the government is trying to play smart and is witnessing high levels of involvement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Shah had met Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on the issues raised by farmers. Tomar, along with Minister of State for Commerce, Som Prakash represented the central government in the inconclusive talks with farmers held on Tuesday.

As per sources, Amit Shah is also expected to meet Capt. Amarinder Singh, CM of Punjab on Thursday morning.

Hundreds of thousands of farmers from North India, particularly Punjab and Haryana, had taken to the streets a week back and have been protesting for seven consecutive days at the borders of the national capital. The farmers have expressed apprehension that the Centre's farm laws would rob them off the minimum support price (MSP), reduce their bargaining power, and would leave them at the 'mercy' of corporates. While on the other hand, the government claims that the laws are to be a harbinger for opportunities, and that the protesting farmers have been misled by the opposition parties.

The farmers' agitation seems to be garnering support as Rajasthan farmers belonging to Alwar district too have started showing solidarity by mobilising near the borders of Haryana.In other news, the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) has also come forward in support of the protesting farmers. The AIMTC has threatened to suspend all its operations in North India starting December 8 if the government fails to successfully address the concerns of the Peasantry.

"AIMTC has already extended its support to the farmer agitation from day one. We have decided on stopping our operations strategically starting from North India and if the government does not address the issue of the farmers then we may decide to go for shutting down of transport operations nationwide in their support," AIMTC President Kultaran Singh Atwal said.

