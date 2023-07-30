Air hostess captures MS Dhoni sleeping on flight; fans slam her for 'invading privacy' of CSK skipper

MS Dhoni’s popularity among cricket lovers is no secret. The former captain of the Indian cricket team and the current skipper of Chennai Super Kings is always chased by his fans wherever he goes. In a recent episode of a fan being starstruck by the cricket star’s presence, an air hostess recorded a video of him on a flight after being overjoyed to spot him.

However, Dhoni fans were not happy with the air hostess recording the cricketer during his personal time and slammed the air hostess for her actions. In the video, which is now going viral on social media, Dhoni can be seen sleeping peacefully while his wife Sakshi is busy with something.

The air hostess who got this video recorded is now facing social media backlash for invading Dhoni’s privacy, and some even tagged the airline in which Dhoni was travelling on Twitter, asking them to fire the air hostess.

One of the users wrote, “As a fan I also want to see more of him, but don't want to interrupt in his personal space without his permission. plz don't do this assume some female celebrity in place of him!!”

As a fan I also want to see more of him, but don't want to interrupt in his personal space without his permission😊😊 plz don't do this assume some female celebrity in place of him!! — Ryotsu Kankichi (@ryotsu_asakusa) July 29, 2023

“Can somebody please instruct and enlighten the Air Hostess to be more professional and not intrude on their privacy,” wrote another one.

Can somebody please instruct and enlighten the Air Hostess to be more professional and not intrude on their privacy? — OD_User (@OD_userr) July 29, 2023

Check out more reactions of the fans on the viral video:

She's invading the privacy of Dhoni and his wife, totally wrong 😑 — Bowya Madhi (@bowya8) July 29, 2023

Not funny or cute at all. This is called stalking and invasion of privacy. She’s can lose her job for harassment. — 𝓖𝓪𝔃𝓪𝓫 ☀️✨ (@its_gaZab_) July 30, 2023

Mahi ❤️🫶 — Pawan kumar (@Pawanar02106943) July 29, 2023

Dhoni continues to rule the hearts of cricket fans despite having retired from international competition in 2023. A few days earlier, also Dhoni made headlines after he was spotted on a flight playing Candy Crush, making the game trend on Twitter.

