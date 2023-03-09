Air India cabin crew member held for smuggling 1.5 kg gold at Kochi airport

In a shocking incident, a member of the Air India cabin crew was arrested by customs officials at the Kochi Airport on Wednesday for allegedly attempting to smuggle gold on a flight. The accused, identified as Shafi, a native of Wayanad in Kerala, was caught with 1,487 grams of gold by the Customs Preventive Commissionerate.

As per a news report from ANI, Shafi intended to pass through the green channel by wrapping the gold over his hands, covering his shirt sleeves, and donning them. He is currently being interrogated by the officials.

Kochi | Air India cabin crew Shafi, a native of Wayanad, was arrested at Kochi Airport for smuggling 1,487 gms of gold. The cabin crew was of Bahrain-Kozhikode-Kochi service. Further interrogation underway: Customs Preventive Commissionerate pic.twitter.com/1nxVzF2fA7 — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2023

In another incident on the same day, two passengers arriving from Singapore were arrested at the Chennai airport for carrying 6.8 kg of gold valued at Rs 3.32 crores. The passengers arrived on flights AI-347 and 6E-52 in Chennai from Singapore. The Chennai Customs officials intercepted the passengers based on intelligence inputs and recovered the gold from their baggage. The passengers were arrested, and further investigation is ongoing, ANI reported.

Based on Intel, 2 pax who arrived from Singapore by AI-347 and 6E-52 were intercepted by Customs on 07.03.23. On search of their baggage, gold totally weighing 6.8kg valued at ₹ 3.32 crore was recovered/ seized under the CA,1962.

Pax were arrested and further investigation is on pic.twitter.com/IZG4MKqkfF — Chennai Customs (@ChennaiCustoms) March 8, 2023

Both incidents highlight the continued prevalence of gold smuggling in India, which has been a persistent issue for law enforcement agencies. Authorities have been stepping up their efforts to curb smuggling and illegal trafficking of gold, but the problem persists due to the high demand for the precious metal in the country.

