Air travel norms eased for people cured of coronavirus

The Civil Aviation Ministry has relaxed rules making it easier for persons recovered from COVID-19 to travel by air. The clause that required travelers to declare that they have not tested positive for coronavirus in the last two months has now been revised to three weeks.

The norms have been eased to allow recovered patients to travel without any hardships, Civil Aviation Ministry said. The earlier two month-rule was put in place when domestic air travel had restarted on May 25.

"Covid-19 recovered persons fulfilling this condition will be allowed to travel upon showing a Covid-19 recovered/discharged certificate from any institution dealing with Covid-19 subject," Aviation Ministry Joint Secretary Usha Padhee said in an order on Monday.

With 18,522 people testing positive for coronavirus in a single day, India's coronavirus tally climbed to 5,66,840 on Tuesday while the death toll rose to 16,893 with 418 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Meanwhile, the government on Tuesday announced that lockdown in containment zones will continue till July 31 as it issued new guidelines for Unlock 2 to open up more activities in areas outside these zones.

According to the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), metro services, international air travel, schools, colleges, educational institutions and coaching centres, cinemas, gyms, theatres, bars, and auditoriums will remain closed till the end of July. The guidelines will remain in effect from July 1 till July 31, 2020.

