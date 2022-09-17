AirAsia India most punctual airline in India for the fifth consecutive month

Bangalore-headquartered Indian airline AirAsia India has continued its streak of operational excellence for the fifth consecutive month and remained the most punctual airline in the country for August 2022, according to a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) report.

AirAsia India topped the charts with a 93.3 percentage On Time Performance (OTP) across the four metro airports - Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. This is the fifth month in a row that AirAsia India has topped the DGCA OTP charts, the airline said in a statement.

Sunil Bhaskaran, MD & CEO, AirAsia India, while speaking about the achievement, said: “We’re delighted that our focus on operational excellence and digital interventions have enabled a consistent performance on key performance metrics like OTP. Leading for the fifth time in a row is a validation of these efforts.”

According to the airline, AirAsia India’s operational excellence is the result of its digital transformation and customer-centricity.

The airline also claims that it focused on ensuring safety and On Time Performance with a host of customer-centric services such as AI-powered conversational chatbot Tia, a data-centric approach to enable real-time updates, fly porter baggage delivery services and SMS bag tags facilitating smooth and fast check-in and seamless Single-Sign on check-in on its mobile app.

AirAsia India’s deployment of the aviation analytics app ‘RedSmart’ has also contributed to driving its operational efficiency through real-time monitoring and analytics of aircraft turnaround between flights.

In addition to this, AirAsia India claims that it adheres to the highest safety standards to provide a safe and secure flying experience to its guests and has achieved a 7-star safety score and zero incident rating by airlineratings.com.