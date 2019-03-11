Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's reception: Check out Maroon 5's performance, star studded post-wedding bash

After a grand wedding ceremony at Jio world Centre, Mukesh Ambani hosted an extravagant reception for his son Akash Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta on Sunday.

Akash Ambani entered the venue with Shloka and introduced her to the paparazzi and said, "Meet my wife".

The post-wedding function was attended by all the bigwigs from tinsel town, politics and cricket world. However, American rock band Maroon 5's performance was the highlight of the night. The band's lead vocalist Adam Levine performed on Girls Like You, Sugar and other hit tracks. The newlyweds Mr and Mrs Ambani danced on 'She'll Be Loved' by Maroon 5.

Besides, Maroon 5 performance, check out all that happened at the Ambanis bash last night:

Nita Ambani was spotted in Sabayasachi's golden-offwhite colored lehenga and yes, she looked breath-taking.

Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali looked super amazing at the post-wedding bash.

Badminton superstar PV Sindhu looked ravishing at Akash-Shloka's wedding reception.

Shahid Kapoor came along with wife Mira Rajput at the post-wedding bash in Mumbai.

Sonali Bendre was a stunner in the post-wedding bash

Not to miss this epic picture of Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna along with actress Rekha

Priety Zinta was dazzling at Akash-Shloka's reception in this white lehnga-choli. Zinta came along with her husband Gene Goodenough

Kiran Rao, wife of Aamir Khan looked magnificent in black-colored banarsi saree

Shilpa Shetty came along with her husband Raj Kundra, owner of IPL team Rajasthan Royals.

Choreographer and director Farah Khan looked elegant in ths grey-colored suit embellished with gold embroidery.