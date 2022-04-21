Akshay Kumar quits as Vimal Elaichi ambassador after backlash; apologises to fans

Akshay Kumar has apologised to fans after netizens trolled him for appearing in an ad for a pan masala brand.



The actor announced that he will no longer be the brand ambassador of the brand he had recently signed up to endorse after being brutally trolled for association with the tobacco company. Taking to Twitter post-midnight on Thursday, Akshay apologised to fans for endorsing the brand following the controversy on social media.



Kumar said, "I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back."

Also Read: Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey to premiere on Amazon Prime on this date

The Bollywood actor added that he will donate the money from endorsement to a worthy cause.

"I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes," he wrote.





Akshay Kumar was the latest Bollywood star, after Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn, to endorse Vimal Elaichi for the company's cardamom products.

The brand also sells tobacco products. The recent ads for the brand feature Shah Rukh and Ajay welcoming Akshay to the 'Vimal universe'.

Unhappy with Akshay promoting a harmful product, fans took to social media to share old videos of the actor in which he was seen speaking against consuming alcohol and tobacco products, to remind him of what he once said.



Netizens pointed out that Akshay who is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood was endorsing what is primarily a gutka brand.