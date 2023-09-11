Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ to release on Independence Day 2024, makers release new poster

The much-awaited sequel of Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ finally received a release date on Monday as the makers announced the same on X (formerly Twitter). After various inputs in recent months, Mythri Movie Makers have announced that ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ will be released on the Independence Day of next year, i.e., August 15, 2024.

The production house also released a new poster which focuses on the left hand of ‘Pushpa Raj’ while his face is visible in the background. The actor is wearing various ornaments and sunglasses to showcase the style of his character.

“Mark the Date 15th AUG 2024 - #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide PUSHPA RAJ IS COMING BACK TO CONQUER THE BOX OFFICE Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku #FahadhFaasil @ThisIsDSP @SukumarWritings @TSeries,” read the X post by Mythri Movie Makers.

With this announcement ‘Pushpa 2’ has set its possible box office clash with Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham Again’ which is expected to go on floors next month.

Talking about the cast, Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil is set to reprise his role as ‘SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat’ in the second instalment, along with Rashmika Mandanna who will once again play the part of ‘Srivalli’.

Allu Arjun recently won the ‘National Award for Best Actor’ for his portrayal of Pushpa Raj in the previous film. He also won the ‘Best Actor’ at Filmfare South Awards for the same role.

The first part of Sukumar-directed ‘Pushpa’ was a massive hit at the box office as it gave pan-India fame to Allu Arjun. It managed to collect more than Rs 350 crore on the worldwide box office.

The film was a massive hit on OTT as well and the actor became highly popular in the northern part of the country after its release on Amazon Prime Video.