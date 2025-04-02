'Almost got kidnapped, it could have...': Woman recounts chilling near-kidnapping during her ride in Gurugram

A woman’s late-night Rapido bike ride in Gurugram took a terrifying turn when the driver veered off course, stopped in a deserted area near parked trucks, and refused to follow the intended route—sparking fears of a possible kidnapping. Her Reddit post recounting the experience has triggered widespread concern, with users both shocked and thankful that quick thinking and live tracking likely saved her.

Reddit user jeeniegenzy posted the incident in a thread titled “Almost got kidnapped; it could have gone really wrong.” She explained that her friend had booked the ride for her around 10:07 p.m. to the Sikanderpur metro station so he could track her location for safety.

But things quickly spiralled. “The driver didn’t drop me at the metro station. He took a turn and went somewhere else,” she wrote. Although the metro station was visible ahead, the driver insisted the map suggested another route. “Suddenly, I was on a completely different road. It didn’t feel right, and I was getting suspicious.”

The situation escalated when the driver pulled over in a “very sketchy place” near trucks and slowed down as another cab pulled up beside them. “At that point, I was sure I was getting kidnapped, and I froze,” she said. Thankfully, the cab drove away. But when the Rapido driver tried to take another turn, she demanded he stop and check her location herself.

Spotting Guru Drona metro station nearby, she asked to be dropped there. Her friend, seeing the detour, had called twice and eventually demanded to speak to the driver directly. Though he initially refused, he eventually relented. “My friend shouted at him—I don’t know exactly what the conversation was, but you can guess,” she added. The driver later apologized and said it wouldn’t happen again. The incident has been reported to Rapido, according to the user.

She concluded with a warning: “Ladies, please, please be safe out there and always share your location with someone when it’s late.”

Redditors were quick to respond. “Oh god it’s quite scary... but glad that op’s got such a good friend and you got saved at the right moment,” one user wrote. Another added, “It could have gone very wrong if he tried to overpower you (maybe with his gang). Thank god op and to your friend who was tracking you.”

Others recommended practical safety tools. “I’d highly suggest keeping some SOS signal through your phone even, handy and PEPPER SPRAY. I’m not even kidding—it’s a need,” one person said. Another noted, “We also keep our location sharing on Google Maps among our friends and family. I just call them and let them know that I am travelling and please keep an eye on my location.”