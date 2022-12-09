Amazon MiniTV unveils trailer of upcoming show on unicorn PhysicsWallah

Amazon MiniTV has unveiled the trailer of their upcoming show ‘PhysicsWallah.’ Shreedhar Dubey plays the lead in the series, which was inspired by the inspiring journey of Alakh Pandey, the founder and CEO of EdTech unicorn PhysicsWallah.

In July 2022, PhysicsWallah raised $100 million in its first round of funding to become India's 101st unicorn.

Physics Wallah, founded in 2016 by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwar as a YouTube channel, prepares students for competitive engineering and medical entrance examinations. The application and website were reportedly created by the two co-founders in 2020.

The show, which was developed by About Films and produced and directed by Abhishek Dhandharia, follows the journey of a teacher who revolutionised Indian education.

The trailer depicts the life of an extraordinary teacher (played by Shriidhar Dubey) as he embarks on a journey to establish an institution where students can learn physics even in the most remote areas of the country.

He is regarded as a strong-willed individual determined to create a platform that not only benefits children but also alters the way education is perceived in the country. The trailer also shows a glimpse of a viral video that changed his life.

“We often hear of biopics of sportspersons and freedom fighters, but the story of PhysicsWallah based on the life of Alakh Pandey is unique and inspiring! This is a story of a teacher from Allahabad who successfully revolutionized education in India and we are sure that it will resonate well with audiences across the country. PhysicsWallah embodies grit, aspiration and we are excited to bring this inspirational story to our viewers on Amazon miniTV,” said Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising.

“PhysicsWallah is a story which will always be one of those special projects for us. We are happy and fortunate enough to bring to the audiences a story of a teacher who emerged as an Edtech Guru. Highlighting the struggles and hardships that the protagonist has gone through may serve as inspiration for those with entrepreneurial aspirations So, partnering with a streaming platform like Amazon miniTV, with such a wide userbase, was the right decision. We hope to have more such collaborations in the future,” said Abhishek Dhandharia, Founder of About Films.

PhysicsWallah will be available for free beginning December 15 on Amazon miniTV within the Amazon shopping app, www.amazon.in, and Fire TV.