Ambani bomb scare: Sachin Vaze's 3 companies under NIA scanner

After the arrest of suspended Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze for his alleged role in placing the explosive-laden SUV near RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani's home, investigators have come to know about his three major business associations. The sleuths are trying to find out more about these three companies, where Vaze served as the director. They are also probing the role of other directors in these companies.

The companies under the scanner were incorporated during the period when Vaze was not a part of the Mumbai police. These companies are Diginext Multi-Media Limited, incorporated on September 27, 2011; Multibuild Infraprojects Limited; and Techlegal Solutions Private Limited.

Diginext Multi Media, incorporated with a paid-up capital of Rs 5 lakh, is into TV and radio manufacturing and line telephony and telegraphy equipment. Multibuild Infraprojects, also started with Rs 5 lakh paid-up capital, is involved in construction and civil engineering. Techlegal Solutions was started with a paid-up capital of Rs 1.3 lakh. All these companies are registered in Maharashtra. However, the information regarding the total business done by them is not known.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case, seized a black Mercedes Benz car driven by Vaze on Tuesday, March 16. After seizing the Mercedes, the anti-terror agency said it has recovered Rs 5 lakh cash, a note counting machine, and licence plate of the SUV from the car, along with some clothes.

"NIA today seized a black Mercedes-Benz car. We have recovered the number plate that was on the Scorpio car, over Rs 5 Lakh in cash, a note-counting machine, and some clothes...Sachin Waze used to drive this car... the ownership of the car is under investigation," senior NIA officer Anil Shukla told reporters.

A Scorpio SUV with explosives was found near Mukesh Ambani's residential building - Antilia on February 25. The SUV also carried a threat note to him and his wife Nita Ambani. Later, after the police probe, the SUV was traced to a Thane-based auto part dealer Mansukh Hiran, who had filed a stolen report with the police on February 17.

On March 5, Hiran was found dead in a creek near Mumbai. Hiren's wife alleged that Sachin Vaze, the first investigating officer in the bomb scare case, had used the car for four months and returned it on February 5. She also accused Vaze of having a role in her husband's death.

