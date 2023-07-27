Ambani Cultural Centre brings international Broadway musical ‘West Side Story’ to India

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is all set to bring yet another Grammy and Tony Award-winning Broadway musical ‘West Side Story’ to India after the successful run of its first international show, ‘The Sound of Music’.

Directed by Broadway luminary Lonny Price, this modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’ will be staged at The Grand Theatre at the Cultural Centre’s performing arts space from August 16 to 27.

Commenting on the occasion, Founder & Chairperson Nita Ambani said, "We are delighted to bring yet another iconic Broadway musical 'West Side Story' to India for the very first time. This carries forward our vision of showcasing the best of India to the world and bringing the best of the world to India. At the heart of this theatrical is the emotion of love - a force that transcends boundaries and binds cultures. I thank all the friends of NMACC for their wholehearted support to our Centre, and invite them to join us in this celebration of love through art and music."

‘West Side Story’ narrates the story of two young, star-crossed lovers, Tony and Maria, in the throes of life-changing events that play out on the streets of 1950s New York.

While the musical premiered in 1957, the touring production put together by BB Promotion in 2003 won the hearts of more than 3 million people in almost 30 countries across 100 cities. In 2022, an all-new international creative team assembled around the talented Lonny Price under the same banner to open the next chapter of the classic musical’s epic success story.

Director Lonny Price, who transports the audience to the New York of the 1950s with his fresh new production, says, "We wanted to rejuvenate this 'classic on stage'. To do a traditional production of it, and a truthful one, using the means available today, but staying as close to the original as possible. West Side Story is a timeless masterpiece, perfect in every way. All of our effort was to portray the story as truthfully and as authentically as possible.”

“Without a doubt, India is the land of epic love stories, a truly wonderful and magical place. We hope that the Indian audience will embrace our West Side Story and are very much looking forward to our time at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre,” added Producer Martin Flohr.

Tickets for the show start from Rs 1400 and are available on nmacc.com and bookmyshow.com.