Amitabh Bachchan invited as the guest of honour at PSG vs Riyadh XI

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was the guest of honour for the much-anticipated football match of Paris St-Germain against Al Nassr-Al Hilal XI that took place in Riyadh on Thursday. Bachchan can be seen interacting with football stars Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. He inaugurated the exhibition match between Paris Saint-Germain and Riyadh Season Team.

Big B tweeted, sharing his experience of attending the Football match. He shared a video where he can be seen greeting the players before the match, with the caption, “An evening in Riyadh." what an evening. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mbape, Neymar all playing together .. and yours truly invited guest to inaugurate the game .. PSG vs Riyadh Seasons.. Incredible!!!”

T 4533 - "An evening in Riyadh .. " what an evening ..

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mbape, Neymar all playing together .. and yours truly invited guest to inaugurate the game .. PSG vs Riyadh Seasons ..

Incredible !!!

He shared another post of his pictures with the players, and fans were ecstatic to see the legend inaugurating the much-awaited football match.

One fan commented, “Proud historic moments, 🇮🇳the living legend himself GOAT of Cinema Amitabh Bachchan ji @SrBachchan Meets the Goats of Soccer 🇦🇷 Lionel Messi and Christiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Mbappe Of PSG Vs RiyadhXI match At Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.”

“Wow, that sounds like an incredible evening! Can't wait to see the highlights of Ronaldo, Messi, Mbape, and Neymar all playing together. Congrats @SrBachchan sir, on being invited as a guest to inaugurate the game!” wrote another one.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are big-time football fans and have often been spotted attending matches together. Ronaldo Cristiano signed a hefty deal with the Saudi team Al-Nassr, and there have been rumours about Messi joining his, which were later clarified.

