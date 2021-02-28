Amitabh Bachchan's health deteriorates, to undergo surgery due to a medical condition

Bollywood's legend Amitabh Bachchan's health condition has deteriorated once again due to a medical condition and he will undergo surgery for the same. However, it is unclear if the medical procedure is complete.

The megastar, in a cryptic message, revealed this on his blog but stopped short of mentioning the nature of his ailment.

The 78-year-old actor said on Saturday, February 27, that he will not be able to write due to the surgery.

Amitabh Bachchan had earlier said that he would begin shooting soon for Vikas Bahl's upcoming movie.

The veteran actor's upcoming film Jhund, is slated to hit the screens on June 18, while his other movie 'Chehre' will release in theatres on April 30.

The actor recently shared the details about the projects his family members -- wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan -- were currently working on.

The screen icon was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's "Gulabo Sitabo", which had a digital premiere last year in the wake of the coronavirus-induced shutdown.

One of the busiest stars in the Hindi film industry, Amitabh Bachchan was recently shooting for "MayDay", directed by and starring Ajay Devgan.

The veteran actor, who regularly keeps in touch with his followers whom he calls his 'extended family' via social media, was also one of the first Indian film personalities to be diagnosed with coronavirus last year.

Amitabh Bachchan, along with Abhishek Bachchan, 45, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 47, had tested positive for COVID-19 in July 2020. His granddaughter, Aaradhya (nine) too had contracted the virus.

They were admitted to a private hospital here for treatment and were discharged later.

