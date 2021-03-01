Anand Mahindra's IN10 Media launches new Hindi entertainment channel

IN10 Media Network, which is co-promoted by Anand Mahindra's family office, has launched a new Hindi entertainment channel called Ishara. Mahindra took to Twitter and asked his followers to watch the channel.

In a tweet, written in Hindi, Mahindra informed that the TV channel 'Ishara - Zindagi Ka Nazara' has been launched on March 1 and added that IN10 Media is co-promoted by his family office.





... #Ishara (Disclosure: IN10 Media is co-promoted by my Family Office) pic.twitter.com/JJdklpDjKZ anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 1, 2021 The M&M chairman also posted the trailer of one of the shows of the channel called "Paapnaashini Ganga" and wrote, "Do watch it from today (Aaj hi se dekhiye...)". Aaj hi se dekhiye... https://t.co/Yj9F197nwj anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 1, 2021

Ishara channel will be available to television audiences on major DTH and cable networks across the country. Ishara has TV shows from production houses like Hats Off Productions, Peninsula Pictures, Juggernaut Productions, Keylight Productions etc, in various phases of development.

Five original shows that will debut on the launch day of the channel include a mythological masterpiece Paapnaashini Ganga; crime-thriller Faraar Kab Tak; and three fiction shows Agni-Vayu, Humkadam, and Janani. Besides, reports have surfaced that Juggernaut Productions and Mango People Media will also produce a show based on the life of Maharani Gayatri Devi on the same channel.

Mahindra owns Epic TV channel, which is also one of the brands of IN10 Media Network.

