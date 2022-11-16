Anand Mahindra replies to a 39-year-old photo of a girl with Mahindra SUV; Here’s what he said

Mahindra group's chairperson and Padma awardee Anand Mahindra, on Wednesday, replied to a 39-years-old photo of a girl with a Mahindra Jeep and said that “Messages like this are truly humbling. They fill you with gratitude…"

The industrialist made this statement after he spotted a photo of a woman posing in front of her Mahindra SUV with her children on Twitter.

The picture, which is a 2 image collage, shows the woman in her childhood when she was in the arms of her mother with a Mahindra Jeep behind them, while the other image shows the same woman with her two kids standing in front of the company’s latest flagship SUV.

The woman’s Twitter post reads, "39 yrs on..the little girl on the left is the proud owner of Gabru," wrote the user who tweeted the photo collage. "Hoping to inspire kids to continue this. This is what defines Mahindra.”

Anand Mahindra, who is known to frequently reply and share the posts of Mahindra car owners on the microblogging site, said he found messages like these to be "truly humbling”.

He replied, "They fill you with gratitude and an enormous sense of responsibility for a brand that people have placed their trust in over generations," Anand Mahindra wrote. I hope everyone at Mahindra will fulfill this responsibility with pride.”

The photo also resonated with many Twitter users who described it as "truly beautiful”.

One Twitter user, Arshul Haque, replied to Mahindra’s post and said, “Indeed sir. I also own xuv 3OO amt at CI motors Bhopal MP. Diligent services. First time associations with Mahindra.”

Haque also shared an image of his new car.

Similarly, in August 2022, a mobile shop owner from Tamil Nadu also tweeted that he had bought an SUV after 10 years of hard work. He posted, ”Need your blessings, sir.”

Mahindra responded by saying, "Thank you, but it is YOU who have blessed us with your choice."