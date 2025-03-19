Anand Mahindra shares old selfie, calls Sunita Williams 'courage personified' after safe return

Industrialist Anand Mahindra took to social media to share his "chance encounter" with NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, as she safely returned to Earth after an extended nine-month space mission.

Williams, who initially embarked on an eight-day mission with fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore, ended up spending nine months in zero gravity after the Starliner spacecraft she piloted suffered multiple technical failures.

A relieved Mahindra welcomes Williams back

Reflecting on her safe return, Mahindra wrote, "When the SpaceX rescue mission was launched, I recalled this chance encounter almost two years ago with @Astro_Suni in Washington. It was an enormous relief to see her and her colleagues’ successful splashdown back on Earth a few hours ago. She is courage personified, and it’s good to have her back amongst us. Swagatam, Sunita."

Alongside his post, Mahindra shared a selfie from July 2023 featuring himself, Mukesh Ambani, Vrinda Kapoor, and Sunita Williams taken during their meeting in Washington.

A Dramatic return to earth

Williams and Wilmore, part of NASA’s Crew-9 mission, finally concluded their spaceflight as they splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean after navigating a high-speed re-entry through Earth’s atmosphere.

The astronauts had boarded the SpaceX Dragon capsule on Tuesday morning, undocking from the Harmony port of the International Space Station before beginning their journey home. As the capsule touched down off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida, an unexpected sight greeted them—a "cute, little pod of dolphins" swimming around the spacecraft.