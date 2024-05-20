Anand Mahindra shares picture of Shompen tribe voting for the first time, calls it 'the best picture of 2024 elections'; netizens agree

Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Monday took to X to share a picture of one of the seven members of the Shompen tribe from Great Nicobar exercising his voting rights for the very first time. He called it as "the best picture of the 2024 elections."

"This, for me, is the best picture of the 2024 elections. One of seven of the Shompen tribe in Great Nicobar, who voted for the first time. Democracy: it’s an irresistible, unstoppable force," Anand Mahindra wrote on X.

Democracy: it’s an irresistible, unstoppable force. pic.twitter.com/xzivKCKZ6h — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 20, 2024

For the unversed, the Shompen tribe, one of the least known and most isolated indigenous groups in India, inhabits the dense forests of Great Nicobar, the largest of the Nicobar Islands. Traditionally semi-nomadic, the tribe has lived in relative seclusion with limited interaction with the outside world.

Netizens were in awe after looking at the picture. A user commented, "Picture of the Day. Biggest democracy in the world gives you the biggest right to vote." "Who is winning or who is loosing does not matter at all. But, this is the real victory of the Democracy in Bharat!

The participation of the person sitting at the last rung of the society in organizing the great festival of democracy, is the true picture of Bharatiya democracy," another one wrote. "Great 🫡 Picture of the day," a third user said. "Inspirational," a user said.

Earlier in the day, he posted a picture of himself after casting a vote at the polling booth. "The privilege of deciding who will govern us… It’s a blessing. Never turn your back on a blessing…," Mahindra wrote on X.