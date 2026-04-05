Anand Mahindra’s viral post puts Jharkhand in the spotlight: 10 breathtaking places you must visit

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has sparked fresh conversation about an often-overlooked Indian travel destination: Jharkhand. In a recent post on X (formally twitter), the Mahindra Group chairman admitted that the state rarely figures in mainstream holiday plans, which typically revolve around Goa, Himachal Pradesh, or Rajasthan.

“I plead guilty of that too,” he wrote, adding that his perspective changed after seeing striking photographs of Meghahatuburu shared online. Perched about 4,300 feet above sea level inside the vast Saranda Forest — often described as the land of 700 hills — the hill station is known as the “Hill of Clouds,” offering dramatic sunset viewpoints, forest waterfalls, and largely untouched landscapes.

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When most people plan a holiday in India, the usual suspects come up: Goa, Himachal, Rajasthan.



Jharkhand rarely features in that conversation.



I plead guilty of that too.



And then I bumped into these striking photos posted by @IndiaAesthetica about Meghahatuburu, a hill… pic.twitter.com/Tdzd0czQtg — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 5, 2026

Mahindra noted that Jharkhand has “much to offer the discerning traveller” but simply “hasn’t shouted about it.” His post has prompted renewed interest in the state’s scenic landscapes, wildlife reserves, religious sites, and hill retreats.

Here are 10 must-visit places in Jharkhand

Meghahatuburu – The “Hill of Clouds”

Meghahatuburu sits high in the Saranda hills and is known for its mist-covered valleys and dramatic sunset points. Located deep inside Saranda Forest — one of Asia’s largest sal forests — the area offers raw, untouched beauty. Tourism infrastructure is still minimal, with a handful of guesthouses and forest lodges, making it ideal for travellers seeking solitude.

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Netarhat – The Queen of Chotanagpur

Netarhat is Jharkhand’s most famous hill station. Known for its spectacular sunrise and sunset views, the town sits on the Chotanagpur plateau and features pine forests, winding roads, and cool weather year-round.

Betla National Park – Wildlife in the Palamu forests

Betla National Park is one of eastern India’s oldest national parks. Spread across the Palamu region, it hosts elephants, bison, deer, and numerous bird species. The park also contains watchtowers and the ruins of historic forts.

Baidyanath Dham – A major pilgrimage site

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Baidyanath Dham is one of the 12 sacred Jyotirlinga shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva. Located in Deoghar, it draws millions of devotees each year, especially during the Shravan month pilgrimage.

Hundru Falls – Jharkhand’s tallest waterfall

Hundru Falls plunges nearly 98 metres, making it the tallest waterfall in the state. Surrounded by rocky terrain and forested landscapes, it becomes particularly dramatic during the monsoon.

Dassam Falls – A powerful cascade

Dassam Falls on the Kanchi River is one of Jharkhand’s most photogenic waterfalls. The water splits into multiple streams as it crashes over rocky cliffs.

Jonha Falls – The Gautamdhara waterfall

Jonha Falls is also known as Gautamdhara. Visitors descend hundreds of steps to reach the base, where a temple and serene surroundings add to the experience.

Patratu Valley and Dam – Scenic road journeys

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Patratu Valley and Dam is famous for its winding hill roads overlooking a vast reservoir. The drive through the valley is often compared to some of India’s most picturesque mountain routes.

Parasnath Hill – Sacred Jain pilgrimage

Parasnath Hill, also known as Shikharji, is the highest peak in the state and an important pilgrimage destination for Jains. The hill hosts several temples and requires a challenging trek to reach the summit.

Saranda Forest – The land of 700 hills

Saranda Forest is among the largest sal forests in Asia. Its dense canopy, wildlife, and rolling hills make it a unique destination for eco-tourism and adventure travel.

While states like Goa or Himachal Pradesh dominate travel itineraries, voices like Anand Mahindra’s are highlighting how destinations such as Jharkhand remain underexplored despite their natural beauty.