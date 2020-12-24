SBI employee strangled, set on fire in Andhra Pradesh; ex-boyfriend arrested

A 19-year-old woman who worked at the State Bank of India (SBI) as a contractual employee was strangled to death by a man, reportedly her former boyfriend in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur.

The woman was murdered on the pretext of having a conversation in the Dharmavaram Mandal of the Anantapur district. Police suspect that the deceased Snehalatha was killed by the culprit who then set her body on fire, angry over her relationship with another man.

After Snehalatha went missing on Tuesday, December 22, her parents lodged a missing person complaint at the Anantapur One Town police station.

Also Read: SBI fraud case: CBI raids 3 locations in Delhi over Rs 1,800 crore scam

Her body was found in an isolated field on the outskirts of Dharmavaram on Wednesday, December 23.

The woman's parents have alleged that two youth - Rajesh and Karthik - were stalking and harassing their daughter and murdered her after she rejected their advances.

Meanwhile, TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh demanded severe punishment for those responsible for violent crime in the state. He also blamed the ruling YS Jagan government for inaction.

Earlier a 10th standard student committed suicide in Guntur after facing harassment, whereas a handicapable girl was burnt alive but unknown men at an isolated location.