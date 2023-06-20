Andhra Pradesh seer accused of raping minor girl in ashram arrested

Swami Purnananda Saraswati, the administrator of the Gnanananda Ashram in Visakhapatnam, was arrested late Monday night for allegedly raping an orphaned 15-year-old girl multiple times over several months in the ashram he ran. He was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by the teen in Vijayawada.

The complaint alleged that Purnananda Saraswati had tortured and sexually assaulted the minor girl repeatedly, police said, according to a report by India Today.

According to the report, the girl managed to escape from the ashram this month and reached Vijayawada, where she lodged a complaint. About two years ago, her maternal grandmother left her at the ashram. The girl's parents had died when she was young.

"The police have taken up the investigation and Purnananda Saraswati has been taken into custody and interrogation is on," the India Today report quoted police officer Vivekananda, as saying.

“Purnananda Saraswati has been accused of raping a minor girl for the past several months inside the ashram, taking advantage of her situation since she has no parents or guardians. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. He will be sent to judicial remand soon,” the senior police official said.

64-year-old Swami Purnananda is reportedly highly qualified, with a double master's degree, B.Ed., and law degrees. He allegedly has a history of abuse.

The police told NDTV that there are multiple cases against him, and he is also said to be involved in land disputes. The 9.5 acres of ashram land is also under dispute. Purnananda reportedly told the police that the cases against him are motivated by those eying the land.

(With inputs from India Today, Apoorva Jayachandran)

