Andhra University announces UG, PG results 2019: Here's how you can check marks at andhrauniversity.edu.in

The Andhra University has announced the result for postgraduate and undergraduate exams on its official website, andrauniversity.edu.in. Students can check their result by using their roll number or admission number.
The result for MTech and BEd were declared on June 2, while the LLB results were released June 1. The result for MA history, MA ancient history and MS were announced earlier this week.
How to download Andhra University UG, PG result 2019
Andhra University was established in the year 1926. Currently, a total of 365 colleges are affiliated to the university. Applicants can visit the official website, andhrauniversity.edu.in, for more updates.
