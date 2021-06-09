Solar Eclipse 2021 Date: Will Surya Grahan be visible in India? Check timings, duration, other details

Sky gazers will witness annular solar eclipse on June 10 between 01:42pm and 06:41pm. An annular solar eclipse takes place when the Moon is so far away from Earth that the Moon appears smaller than the Sun in the sky.

In this event, Sun will look like a dark disk as the Moon is not able to block the entire view of the Sun, thus, creating a 'ring of fire' or annulus around the Moon.

Solar Eclipse 2021 visibility

People living in parts of Canada, Greenland and northern Russia can witness the annular eclipse.

Those living in parts of United States, northern Alaska, much of Canada and parts of the Caribbean, Europe, Asia and northern Africa will be able to experience partial solar eclipse, according to NASA.

Will Solar Eclipse be visible in India?

The June 10 solar eclipse will not be visible across India and skywatchers in some parts of Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh can only watch it. Astronomy enthusiasts in Arunachal Pradesh will be able to witness this event just before sunset. The eclipse will last barely for 3-4 minutes in the state of Arunachal Pradesh, depending on the position of the Sun and the Moon.

MP Birla Planetarium director Debiprasad Duari said, "On the northern borders, in Ladakh, a sliver of land in the border region can experience the last phase of the partial eclipse, again for a short duration, but relatively at a higher altitude than the eastern part of the country."

How to watch solar eclipse safely?

It is not safe to view the solar eclipse -- annular or partial -- with the naked eye. Sky watchers are advised to use solar viewing or eclipse glasses throughout the duration of the eclipse.

In case you do not have solar viewing or eclipse glasses, you can use a pinhole projector for the same. Even regular sunglasses are not advised to view a solar eclipse.

