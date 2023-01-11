Another 'pee-gate'! Drunk passenger publicly urinates at Terminal 3 of Delhi airport

Another 'urinating' incident has come to the fore after a passenger was arrested for openly urinating at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. The passenger was later released on bail.

The incident took place on January 8. The passenger, identified as Jauhar Ali Khan from Bihar, was arrested by the Delhi Police for exposing himself to other passengers and then urinating at the departure gate, as reported by ANI.

The passenger was scheduled to depart from Delhi on a flight to Dammam in Saudi Arabia.

As per the police, the passenger, who seemed to be drunk, also abused the other passengers around him.

Based on a complaint from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the police had registered a case under sections 294 and 510 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the IGI Airport police station. He was later released on bail bond.

This isn't the first such incident in recent times. Over the last few days, Tata Group-owned Air India has been under scanner after two cases of passengers allegedly urinating onboard Air India flights came to the fore.

On November 26, a drunk man identified as Shankar Mishra, urinated on a female passenger (a senior citizen) sitting in business class on board an Air India international flight AI 102, which was flying from New York to Delhi. The other incident took place on December 6 when a drunk male passenger allegedly urinated on a female passenger's blanket on Air India flight 142 flying from Paris to Delhi.

"The incident on Air India flight AI102 on November 26th, 2022, has been a matter of personal anguish to me and my colleagues at Air India. Air India’s response should have been much swifter. We fell short of addressing this situation the way it should have been," Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said in an official statement.

He further added, "The Tata group and Air India stand by the safety and well-being of our passengers with full conviction. We will review and repair every process to prevent or address any incidents of such unruly nature."

