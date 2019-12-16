Anti-CAA protest in Delhi: Traffic Police releases advisory; urges commuters to avoid Sarita Vihar-Kalindi Kunj

The Delhi Police Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters on Monday on which routes to avoid due to violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act in the national capital. According to Delhi traffic police traffic movement will be closed from Sarita Vihar to Kalindi Kunj, road number 13 A.

The traffic cops have urged Noida residents to take Mathura road, Ashram and DND to go to Delhi and, those coming from Badarpur side to take Ashram Chowk.

People coming from Noida are advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi.

Similarly, people heading towards Noida from Mathura Road are advised to take ashram chowk ,DND or Noida link road. Okhla underpass going towards Kalindi Kunj is also closed for traffic movement.



Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro rail corporation (DMRC) has said that the metro services, which were disrupted on Sunday, has resumed to normal. The DMRC said, "Entry & exit gates at all stations have been opened. Normal services have resumed in all stations".

Besides, schools in the national capital's south Delhi district-Okhla, Jamia, New Friends Colony has remained shut Monday, in the wake of anti CAA protest in South DElhi.

On Sunday, protestors torched four public buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with police in New Friends' Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act, leaving nearly 60 people including students, cops and fire fighters injured.

