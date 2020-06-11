AP Inter Results 2020 to be declared tomorrow; how to check Manabadi Inter Results 2020 at bie.ap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIE) will be releasing AP Inter Results 2020 tomorrow, i.e., June 12, 2020. The AP Results are likely to be released after 12:30 pm tomorrow. Around 8 to 10 lakh students appeared for AP Inter 1st year and AP Inter 2nd year examinations respectively this year. The result is usually declared till April but this year it got delayed due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The students can access their results on the official Andhra Pradesh board website- bieap.gov.in as well as on third party websites like Manabadi, schools9 and examresults.net.

Here's how to check the AP Inter results 2020 on BIEAP website

Step 1: Visit the official Andhra Pradesh Board website

Step 2: Click on the result link on the website homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to the results page

Step 4: Fill in details like roll number, roll code and click on submit

Step 5: Your result will appear. Download and save for future reference

Any information about pass percentage and related details will be available after the results are released. Last year the pass percentage for AP Inter second year was 72% whereas the percentage stood at 60% for AP Inter first year.

Also read: Remembering India's Data Man - Professor A Vaidyanathan