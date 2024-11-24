'Apne jaisa hi hai': Indian man mocks bullet train delay in Japan, says even 5G sims are not available here; Video goes viral

The punctuality of Japanese trains often makes headlines around the world. Trains like the Shinkansen, often praised for their punctuality, have set the standard for train services worldwide. In Japan, delays of even a few minutes are unusual, and when they do occur, staff members typically apologize profusely. However, a recent incident involving a delayed bullet train in Japan has left some passengers questioning the country’s famed efficiency.

A video shared on social media by a man from India traveling on a bullet train highlighted the frustration of passengers waiting for a delayed train. The train, which was supposed to depart at a specific time, was delayed by 1 hour and 30 minutes. In the video, the man humorously remarked about the situation, referencing Japan's reputation for on-time trains. "Humne suna hai Japan mein 7G aa gaya aur train kabhi late nahi hoti ye aur 2 minute late hone see maafi mangte hai wo log," he said, which roughly translates to, "We’ve heard Japan has 7G and trains never run late, and even if they’re just 2 minutes late, they apologize."

koi na bhay raat me cover kr legi 😂 pic.twitter.com/nKXaHk5QPx — narsa. (@rathor7_) November 23, 2024

The man, accompanied by another traveler, continued expressing his surprise at the delay, noting that the situation was uncomfortable due to the cold winter temperatures. "There is no place to sit and it's chilling in winters already," he added.

The man further compared his expectations about Japan’s technological advancements to his experience at the airport. "We received 3G SIM cards at the airport," he said. "It is claimed 7G has arrived in Japan but unfortunately we could not see it here and even getting a 5G SIM is very expensive." He ended the video by saying," Apne jaisa hi hai (It is same like India)

This humorous take on Japan’s reputation for punctuality and advanced technology quickly went viral on social media. Many viewers found the video amusing, as it highlighted a rare occurrence of a delay in Japan, a country that takes great pride in its punctuality, especially when it comes to its bullet trains.

Netizens, however came in support of trains in Japan as they said, "Just came back from Japan. Trains are usually on time. This kind of delay is very rare." Another one commented, "Was in Japan recently - train was delayed due to typhoon - they kept on apologising every five minutes in their announcements."