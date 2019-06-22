Apple CEO praises pictures of 'vibrant' Mumbai shot by Ileana D'Cruz's husband on iPhone

Apple CEO Tim Cook has praised the pictures of "vibrant" Mumbai shot by an Australian photographer with his iPhone.

The Melbourne-based photographer Andrew Kneebone clicked abstract photographs of the Mumbai city, like its cobblestone streets and unique colours painted on the walls. There is also a photograph of dried yellow flowers against a stony surface.

Sharing the pictures on Twitter, Kneebone wrote, "I've always believed that the world is a beautiful place! India has a beauty all its own, from the cobblestone streets to the unique colours painted on the walls. I made these wallpapers from photos I took on my iPhone XR in Mumbai!"

The photographs caught Cook's attention and he re-tweeted Kneebone's album.

"Love these #shotoniPhone photos! Thanks for sharing such a beautiful glimpse of Mumbai, @AndrewKneebone!" he tweeted.



Love these #shotoniPhone photos! Thanks for sharing such a beautiful glimpse of Mumbai, @AndrewKneebone! https://t.co/erWZfEyzc2 Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 22, 2019

Replying to Cook, Kneebone said he was "overly thrilled" by the gesture.

"The combination of an impromptu photo shoot of vibrant Mumbai and your beautiful technology resulted in lots of people's day being brightened just a little. Which I think is pretty cool," he said.