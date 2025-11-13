‘Are we riding a bubble...’: Bengaluru’s ₹1-cr 2BHKs spark debate on sustainability of city’s real estate

Skyrocketing real estate prices in Bengaluru — once touted as India’s most affordable tech hub — are now sparking a heated debate among residents. The surge, driven in part by a swelling class of millionaires minted during the city’s IT boom and, more recently, by startup success stories such as Groww’s blockbuster stock market debut, has left many wondering whether the city’s property market has entered bubble territory.

A viral discussion on Reddit this week titled “Is Bangalore real estate actually worth it anymore?” captured the sentiment of a growing section of the city’s middle class, caught between rising aspirations and an increasingly unattainable housing market.

“I’ve been living in Bangalore for around six years now, and I’m honestly a bit torn about the whole real estate situation,” wrote one user, citing how 2BHK apartments in Whitefield, Sarjapur, or Yelahanka now cost upwards of ₹1 crore — even before registration and interiors. “Is this level of appreciation sustainable? Or are we just riding a bubble that’ll correct itself soon?” the post questioned.

The thread, which drew hundreds of responses, quickly became a microcosm of the broader debate about Bengaluru’s overheated property market. One commenter summed up the cautionary mood:

“Multiple factors are converging — IT industry maturity, AI’s impact on jobs, high salaries eroding cost advantage, and poor infrastructure. I just hope Bangalore doesn’t go the Detroit way. The only silver lining is luxury real estate, which might thrive due to stock market gains and ESOPs.”

Another user pointed out how speculative buying has distorted the market: “The resale market is booming with desperate sellers who ‘invested’. Builders are holding inventory like it’s Son Papdi on Deepawali. Investors and flippers are trying to convince people it’s all worth it — gym, pool, just 30% premium bro! Buyer beware.”

Post-pandemic, both property prices and rents in Bengaluru have climbed sharply, fueled by a return-to-office wave, limited supply in key IT corridors, and a flood of liquidity from tech salaries and startup exits. The recent Groww IPO — which turned several employees into crorepatis overnight — has further reignited conversations around how newfound wealth from tech and finance continues to impact the city’s housing dynamics.

While many still see Bengaluru’s growth story as far from over, others caution that the city’s infrastructure, water woes, and traffic congestion could limit future appreciation. As one Reddit user put it, “Bangalore real estate may no longer be a sure-shot investment — it’s now a bet on lifestyle, not just returns.”