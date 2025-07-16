'Are you allowed to steal in India?': US cop to Indian woman after $1,300 theft in Illinois

A video showing a woman allegedly trying to shoplift goods worth over $1,300 (around ₹1.11 lakh) from a Target store in Illinois has gone viral on social media. The woman, reportedly a visitor from India, is seen in bodycam footage being stopped and later detained by police.

The video, originally uploaded as an 18-minute vlog by a YouTube channel called 'Body Cam Edition', has been cut into shorter clips and widely shared online. In the footage, a Target employee tells police that the woman spent nearly seven hours inside the store before trying to leave with a cart full of unpaid items. “We saw this woman roaming around the store for the last 7 hours,” the employee says. “She was picking up things, checking her phone, walking around the aisles, and then tried to walk out without paying.”

The woman is seen telling the officers that she can pay for the items and asking them to let the matter go. However, the police point out that she should have paid earlier. “You want to pay for it now, but you weren’t paying for it previously,” an officer says.

Watch the video here:

She repeatedly apologises, saying she didn’t mean to cause trouble. When asked for ID, she says she doesn’t live in the U.S. and that her family is in India. She later shows an Indian ID, which officers say doesn’t match the name she gave earlier. “I don’t want to get into any trouble. I haven’t done anything yet,” she says. One officer responds, “Are you allowed to steal things in India? I don’t know why you keep repeating the same things. It doesn’t work like this.”

The video ends with the woman being charged with felony theft and taken to the police station.

The incident has sparked debate online. While some social media users questioned her intent and made jokes—“Who steals for 7 hours? That’s a whole shift at Subway – girl, go apply,” one said—others pushed back against broad criticism of the Indian community