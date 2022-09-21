Are you living in the company of the rich? Indian cities with the richest individuals

Mumbai is the financial capital of India and is also home to the maximum number of wealth creators of the country with over 280 of the richest Indians residing in the city that is also known as the ‘City of Dreams’.

According to the latest edition of the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022, Mumbai is home to 283 of the richest Indians with the list headed by Mukesh Ambani and family, who is also the second-richest Indian in the list after Gautam Adani and family.

The capital city of Maharashtra has only further cemented its place in the latest study as the number of wealthy Indians residing in Mumbai saw an increase of 28 when compared to the pervious study.

Mumbai is followed by Delhi (185), Bengaluru (89), Hyderabad (64), Chennai (51), Ahmedabad (45) and Kolkata (37). The other three cities to complete the top 10 list are Pune (34), Surat (22) and Gurugram (18).

Incidentally, except Gurugram that made its debut in the latest study, the other nine cities maintained their positions though each saw a jump in the number of wealthy Indians residing in the cities.

The other cities that saw a jump in ranking were Coimbatore (14), Noida (8) and Rajkot (7). The number in bracket shows the number of Rich List entries from the city.

Non-metro towns like Nagpur and Agra also featured in the list of top cities with the maximum representation in the Rich List.

In terms of states as well, there was no change in the top 10 names with Maharashtra retaining its numero uno status in this year’s Rich List as well with 335 entries. It was followed by Delhi (185), Karnataka (94), Gujarat (86), Tamil Nadu (79) and Telangana (70).

