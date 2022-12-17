Argentina vs France Fifa World Cup 2022 Final: Jio Cinema live streaming timing; Messi, Mbappe, other key player details

The FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France is is anticipated to keep viewers glued to their television screens, regardless of whether they are fans of Argentina, France, or even just the game in general.



The biggest international football match, which occurs only once every four years, appears to be in full swing. Both Kylian Mbappe of France and Lionel Messi of Argentina have participated in finals before. They will be the most keenly watched playera when they enter the field on December 18 at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar (Sunday).

The FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France will take place on December 18 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium (Sunday).



The Argentina vs. France FIFA World Cup 2022 final will begin at 8:30 p.m. (IST).



The FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France will be broadcast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. The FIFA World Cup 2022 final will be streamed live on the JioCinema App and Website.



The French team management rested all players from the starting lineup from the practise session earlier on Thursday. With 11 goals, Messi has surpassed Gabriel Batistuta's previous high of 10 goals for France in the World Cup. Additionally, he has participated in more World Cup games than Javier Mascherano and Diago Maradona combined.



Argentina's probable team includes E Martinez, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna, De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Di Maria, Messi, Alvarez. France’s probable team includes Lloris, Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, Hernandez, Griezmann, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Dembele, Giroud, Mbappe.