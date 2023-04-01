Arijit Singh touches MS Dhoni's feet during IPL 2023 opening ceremony; Picture goes viral

Arijit Singh’s heat-warming gesture towards Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni surprised everyone. On Friday night at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Arijit, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tamannaah Bhatia, performed in the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League(IPL) 2023.

Following their performances, the teams' captains that would play that night were called on stage to take pictures with BCCI leaders and the artists.

The captain of the opposing team, MS Dhoni arrived first and shook hands with everyone in attendance; while moving towards the singer, Dhoni got a pleasant surprise, as to show his respect towards the cricket sensation, the singer went ahead and touched his feet.

This heart-touching moment between the two stars has already gone viral on the internet, and people are praising the singer for his gesture.

Arijit Singh touched MS Dhoni's feet during IPL 2023 opening ceremony. pic.twitter.com/8DeX3mRb9N — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 31, 2023

Here are some best reactions from the internet:

Goat paying some respect towards goat.



Lanat landya can only dream of — Santosh (@SmpPhukan) March 31, 2023

such a humble guy arijit 🥺❤️ — 𝑺𝒂𝒊𝒓𝒂𝒂 (@Saira__Asim) March 31, 2023

Best picture on internet today.



Arijit Singh touched MS Dhoni's feet during IPL 2023 opening ceremony! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HDTmOvpOdh — Sexy Cricket Shots (@sexycricketshot) March 31, 2023

Musical Legend Arijit Singh bows down to cricketing legend MS Dhoni....



Legend know better how to respect Legend pic.twitter.com/W0UIT1ueSA — RK (@MahiGOAT07) March 31, 2023

This year is the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League which began with the opening match between the defending champions Gujarat Titans, led by Hardik Pandya and Chennai Super Kings, led by MS Dhoni. Gujarat Titans won by five wickets against the Chennai Super Kings.

