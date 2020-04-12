Arms, petrol bombs, cannabis recovered from group that mutilated Punjab ASI's hand

A Punjab Police assistant sub-inspector's hand was mutilated and two of his fellow policemen were injured in Patiala on Sunday. The officers were allegedly attacked by a group of Nihang Sikhs with swords. The officer had asked the group to show curfew passes outside a wholesale vegetable market in Patiala district.

Punjab Police have arrested nine individuals from a gurdwara in the nearby Balbera village in relation to the attack. According to the police, they have recovered arms, some cash and cannabis during the raid on the gurudwara. According to SSP Mandeep Singh, weapons including guns and petrol bombs have also been recovered from the hideout.

The incident with the Nihangs took place on Sunday morning. The Nihangs were spotted by the Mandi board of the local vegetable market when they were trying to enter the market without passes. The assailants first thrashed the Mandi board employees and then a scuffle broke out between them and the nearby police officers who had rushed to the scene. During the confrontation, the culprits took out their swords and chopped off the hand of ASI Harjeet Singh while the SHO Sadar Singh and ASI Raj Singh sustained injuries on their arms and legs.

After the attack, the men fled to the Gurudwara Khichdi Sahib while being chased by the police. Senior police officers including the SSP then arrived at the scene. They sent in additional police forces to nab the culprits.

The three injured police officers were rushed to the Rajindra Hospital from where Harjeet Singh was taken to PGI, Chandigarh.

