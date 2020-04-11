India asks US to extend Indians H-1B visa amid coronavirus pandemic

The Indian government has requested the US government to extend H-1B and other visas issued to Indians till the coronavirus pandemic is not over.

New Delhi made this request to the Trump administration after several reports suggested that the US is asking employers to terminate H-1B visas of their employees.

"Though there is no such order or instruction from the US government, we have asked them to retain the employees under the H-1B visa. Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla in his telephone conversation with the US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Begun took up this issue," an official in New Delhi told IANS.

A person in the US needs to find a job within 60 days after their employer terminates their contract to retain H-1B status.

There are currently over 300,000 Indian employees working under an H-1B visa in that country.

It would be difficult to find a job during the pandemic which has killed over 18,000 people and infected more than 500,000 in the USA. The country has reported the highest number of cases across the world. It is also impossible for them to head back home as both nations are under lockdown.

"We are closely monitoring related developments," an official said.

