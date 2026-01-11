ARWU 2025 Rankings: Harvard stays No.1, China rises, Indian universities remain absent from Top 500

The Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) 2025 — better known as the Shanghai Ranking — has once again delivered sobering news for India’s higher education sector. For another year, no Indian university has made it into the top 500, underscoring the country’s persistent struggle in research-intensive global rankings.
The ARWU is widely regarded as one of the toughest international university rankings, placing overwhelming weight on research output, Nobel Prizes, Fields Medals, highly cited researchers, and publications in top scientific journals. Unlike perception- or reputation-driven rankings, ARWU leaves little room for improvement without sustained, high-impact research.
This outcome stands in sharp contrast to other global league tables such as QS World University Rankings or Times Higher Education (THE), where Indian institutions — especially the IITs and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) — often show gradual progress.
Stronger Chinese push
At the very top, the 2025 ARWU results show remarkable stability.
However, one of the most striking trends this year is the continued rise of Chinese universities.
Institutions like Tsinghua University and Peking University have firmly established themselves within the top 20, backed by a growing pool of Highly Cited Researchers and a surge in influential scientific publications.
According to ARWU data:
QS Asia rankings tell a different story
India’s performance also showed weakness in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026, though the country continues to feature more visibly there than in ARWU.
Leading Indian institutions such as IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, and IISc Bengaluru all slipped in the latest edition.
There were, however, modest gains for some newer IITs:
Why ARWU remains India’s biggest challenge
Experts point out that ARWU’s methodology exposes India’s structural weaknesses in: high-impact, long-term research funding, international research collaboration, faculty recognition at the global level and breakthrough science linked to top journals and citations
While India produces a large volume of graduates and engineers, global research visibility and excellence remain limited, especially when measured against the standards set by US and Chinese universities.