Aryan Khan case: Bombay HC to resume hearing for bail plea today

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of Aryan Khan’s bail application in connection with the cruise ship drug bust case for Wednesday. The hearing will resume today afternoon at 2.30 pm

Aryan Khan has been in police custody since October 3 after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a drug raid on a cruise ship that was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.

Senior advocate and former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on Tuesday argued Aryan Khan’s bail application before the Bombay high court claiming that the 23-year-old son of actor Shah Rukh Khan was arrested wrongly by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), as there was no recovery and no material to suggest consumption.

Aryan had moved to the High Court after both Magistrate and Sessions courts rejected his plea.

Rohatgi submitted that Aryan, who has completed his graduation from California and returned since Covid started, was not a customer on the cruise, he was invited as a guest.

There is no recovery from him and no medical examination was conducted to show that the 23-year-old had consumed drugs and therefore, there was no occasion to arrest him, said the senior advocate.

Referring to the NCB’s claim that 6 gm charas said to have been recovered from Aryan’s friend Arbaaz Merchant was meant for the consumption by both of them, and therefore Aryan was also in conscious possession of the contraband material, the senior advocate said. What somebody else is having in his shoes can’t be conscious possession.

“There was no occasion to arrest my client (Aryan Khan),” Rohatgi told the HC. He further said that the WhatsApp chats recovered by NCB were not related to the cruise and most of the chats submitted were from 2018.

He has also said that Aryan has nothing to do with the controversy around the NCB’s Sameer Wankhede and the allegations against the latter by NCP’s Nawab Malik and a witness in the cruise case, Prabhakar Sail.

The former Attorney General also said that it was a fit case for bail. He added that this is an important case for the media because of Aryan’s parents.

Also Read: Pegasus row: SC to pronounce judgment on pleas seeking court-monitored probe

Also Read: WHO seeks 'additional clarifications' from Bharat Biotech for Covaxin’s emergency approval