Aryan Khan seen at pre-IPL auction briefing with sister Suhana; see viral photos

Superstar Shahrukh Khan's children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan were recently spotted at the pre-IPL auction briefing.

They were seen seated sitting at a table that also had other members of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Fans were quick to assume that the siblings were at the event to fill in for their father.

The pictures of both Aryan and Suhana went viral on social media with many users retweeting and sharing them.

MY Name Is Khan & I am The Future King 👑 Of Bollywood 🙌💥#AryanKhan #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/E7BjR0mbnI — योगी (SRKIAN)🚩💥 (@Asliy0gi) February 11, 2022

Later, some images of Aryan and Suhana, in discussion with Venky Mysore, CEO, KKR, were also shared on its' official Twitter handle.

This was the first time Aryan Khan was spotted in public after he was arrested in the Mumbai Cruise drugs case.

Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan seen at pre-IPL auction

In the absence of Shah Rukh Khan, who jointly owns KKR with Juhi Chawla, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan were seen sitting next to each other at the pre-IPO briefing recently.

Aryan was spotted wearing a white T-shirt under a shirt. Suhana was also seen wearing similar attire. Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi Mehta was also seen at the table with Aryan and Suhana.

Aryan Khan and Jahnavi were part of IPL Auctions 2021 too

Juhi Chawla had also tweeted an image of Aryan and Jahnvi during the pre-IPL auction briefing in 2021.

"So happy to see both the KKR kids, Aryan and Jahnavi at the Auction table," the actress had tweeted with an image of the two. This was Aryan Khan's first appearance at the IPL auctions.

So happy to see both the KKR kids, Aryan and Jahnavi at the Auction table .. 🙏😇💜💜💜

@iamsrk @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/Hb2G7ZLqeF — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) February 18, 2021

Shahrukh Khan was recently spotted at legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's funeral in Mumbai.