'As a man, what are my options?': Tech worker tired of his 'bumpy' marriage turns to Reddit for Divorce advice

A 37-year-old tech professional has ignited a lively discussion on Reddit after seeking advice about his intentions to divorce his 34-year-old wife. His post has garnered significant attention, eliciting a range of responses from users on the platform. While some offered practical steps for separation, others urged him to reconsider his decision.

In his post, the man clarified that there are no issues of physical abuse or financial instability in their marriage. Instead, he cited his wife's "neurotic behaviour" as the primary reason for his dissatisfaction, describing their relationship as "bumpy." He shared details about their financial arrangement, noting that he covers the ₹45,000 rent while his wife manages the ₹8,000 salary for their cook and maid. Both partners reportedly hold similar positions in the tech industry and earn comparable salaries.

The tech worker described a period in their relationship where things had improved after several months of constant fighting. During this time, they agreed to whatever their partner wanted, which led to a more peaceful atmosphere. However, tension arose when the tech worker's parents came to visit.

The partner expressed that they were uncomfortable with the tech worker's parents being in their home and indicated they would leave if the parents stayed. Consequently, the tech worker’s parents chose to stay elsewhere, despite having traveled a long distance to be in the city.

Feeling that the situation was disrespectful, the tech worker decided to invite their parents to stay for the last two days of their visit. This action prompted the partner to act differently, becoming withdrawn and not communicating with anyone, suggesting that the conflict had reignited tensions in the relationship.

Among the responses, one user, claiming to be a lawyer, advised against litigation, suggesting that mediation and counseling could be more beneficial than a courtroom battle. They emphasized the importance of understanding the specific legal implications of divorce, urging the man to consult a lawyer in person for tailored advice.

"Hi, lawyer here. In a matrimonial cold dispute like this counselling and divorce via mediation is a much better option rather than fighting it out in the court (should be the last option). Can't give you the exact advice here because I don't know much of the details which are normally required to analyse the situation. You can reach out to me if you need a counsel, the user said.

Another commenter warned him about the complexities of divorce proceedings, noting that the timeline could extend for years depending on whether the separation is mutual or contested. They highlighted the potential legal costs and advised careful consideration before proceeding.

Additional users provided practical advice, recommending that he document any evidence related to his situation before making any decisions. They cautioned against starting a family under the current circumstances and suggested maintaining boundaries with in-laws.