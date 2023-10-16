Astrologer's prediction on England vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup 2023 match goes viral

An astrologer's prediction on England vs. Afghanistan match in the 2023 Cricket World Cup that happened on October 15 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi went viral on social media. The astrologer, Sumit Bajaj, predicted that Afghanistan would win the match, despite England being the favorites.

Two days prior to the match, the astrologer predicted a possible surprise from Afghanistan against England. Though he anticipated that England would emerge victorious in the end, he followed his prediction with a warning for England not to take Afghanistan ‘lightly’. Meanwhile, Afghanistan stunned spectators with a win against England.

“Although this is the best chance for Afghanistan to create a surprise, as astrologically England is getting less support from stars as Afghanistan is getting, they may only create a stir for some part of the game & England shall win in the end!” wrote Sumit Bajaj on X.

Although this is the best chance for Afghanistan to create a surprise, as astrologically England getting less support from stars as Afghanistan is getting, but they may only create a stir for some part of the game & England shall win in the end!!#EngVsAfg #AfgVsEng #CWC2023 — Sumit Bajaj (Astrologer) (@astrosumitbajaj) October 13, 2023

While replying to his own tweet, he wrote, “English players should not take Afghanistan lightly, at least today.”

Bajaj's prediction has been praised by many people on social media. Many people have commented that Bajaj is a true astrologer and that his predictions are very accurate.

"Astrology work...✨✨," a user wrote. Another one commented, "And it was already warned 😅." "Seems like I should take your opinion about life," a third user wrote. "How can I talk to you, I am in deep trouble with no way out. please help," another one wrote. "What an amazing prediction ! Does this change Semi finalist? If yes, who are the top 4?," a user commented.

You've surprised us — 𝙄𝑓𝐫ã🌻 (@i_ifraa) October 15, 2023

And it was already warned 😅 — Sports Jungle (@ESPNSportsWorld) October 16, 2023

Afghanistan on Sunday caused one of the biggest upsets in the history of the World Cup as they outclassed defending champions England by 69 runs.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz gave early impetus while Ikram Alikhil provided the final flourish to guide Afghanistan to a competitive 284 all out after being put into bat.

The Afghan bowlers then thrived under lights, dishing out a collective effort to bundle out England for 215 runs in 40.3 overs and register just their second World Cup win, eight years since their last against Scotland in Australia.

While this was Afghanistan's first win in the ongoing tournament after two losses, England slumped to their second defeat from three games.

