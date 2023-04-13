scorecardresearch
Business Today
Atiq Ahmed's son Asad killed in police encounter in Jhansi

Atiq Ahmed's son Asad killed in police encounter in Jhansi

Atiq Ahmed's son Asad and his aide Ghulam were killed in an encounter by Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Jhansi on Thursday.

Asad, wanted in Umesh Pal murder case, was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF) in Jhansi. Asad, wanted in Umesh Pal murder case, was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF) in Jhansi.

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son Asad, wanted in Umesh Pal murder case, has been killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF) in Jhansi.

Another person named Ghulam, the son of Maksudan, was also killed in the encounter.

Both of them were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, with a bounty of Rs 5 lakh each.

According to a report by news agency ANI, the two were killed in an encounter by the UPSTF team led by Deputy SP Navendu and Deputy SP Vimal.

Asad's encounter comes on a day when his father, gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court in Prayagraj in the Umesh Pal murder case.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother were presented in the court at around 11:10 am today amid security deployment.

Atiq Ahmed was brought to Prayagraj via road from Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat for his production, his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf was brought from a Bareilly jail.

Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two police security guards were shot dead outside his home in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj area on February 24 this year.

Based on a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered on February 25 against Ahmed, Ashraf, their family members and others.

The FIR was lodged under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Ahmed is also an accused in the 2005 Raju Pal murder case. 

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Apr 13, 2023, 1:23 PM IST
