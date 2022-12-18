Avatar-The Way of Water box office collection Day 2: James Cameron's film surpasses Day 1, collects over Rs 40 cr

The global response to James Cameron's sci-fi drama Avatar - The Way Of Water has been overwhelming. The film grossed Rs 40 crore in India and $17 million in the United States. In India, the film became the second highest-grossing Hollywood release of all time, trailing only Avengers: Endgame.



The trade estimates showed that the James Cameron-directed film earned around Rs 40.50 crore on its opening day on December 16 which makes it the second-highest opening weekend in Indian history. The first was the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame, which grossed Rs 53.10 crore on its first day of release.



Day 2 earnings for Avatar 2 were in the range of Rs 44-46 crore. It is a significant improvement over its Day 1 collection. It is worth a whopping Rs 1,500 crore globally. Meanwhile, Avatar 2 is expected to gross more than Rs 130 crore in its first weekend in India.

Avatar's sequel saw the light of the day on December 16. The story follows the Sully family, which consists of Jake, Neytiri, and their children. The story is formed by Steven Lang's Quaritch and his tribe attacking them and Sully's retort. The sequel focuses on interpersonal relationships and the protection of families. The film stars, among others, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldaana, and Kate Winslet in lead roles.

