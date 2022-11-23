'Avatar: The Way of Water' final trailer out: Advance booking of tickets starts in India

Director James Cameron’s epic science fiction film ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ has received its final trailer. The upcoming movie from the 20th Century Studios is the second film in Cameron's Avatar franchise, following Avatar (2009). The advance booking for Avatar: The Way of Water has already started and can be booked across the country in premium formats today. Avatar: The Way of Water releases on December 16 in theatres.

The movie will see cast members like Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald reprise their roles from the original film, while Sigourney Weaver returns in a different role. Moreover, new cast members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Brendan Cowell.

The much-anticipated sequel expands on the magical world of Pandora by transporting fans to the bottom of the deep blue sea. The new trailer sees giant dragons ruling the sky and two rival clans coming together to wage a war against the humans.

In the upcoming movie Avatar 2, which is set more than a decade after the original 2009 film, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) have started a family. However, when a familiar threat in the form of mecha-robots rises on the horizon, they're forced to relocate and request help from the shoreline Metkayina Na'vi clan.

20th Century Studios India will release ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 16, 2022. While the development of Avatar began in 1994, James Cameron couldn’t begin filming at that time due to the lack of necessary technology, which was significant to achieve his vision.

The movie is currently planned for a release on December 16, 2022, with the following three sequels to be released, respectively, on December 20, 2024, December 18, 2026, and December 22, 2028. Being made on a budget of $250 million, this movie is one of the most expensive films of all time.