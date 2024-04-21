'Average salary of IAS is starting salary of a CA': Chartered accountant's viral post sparks debate

A social media post by a chartered accountant (CA) has gone viral, sparking a heated debate about career choices and compensation in India. Chirag Chauhan, the CA in question, took to X, formerly known as Twitter to compare the average salary of a CA with the starting salary of an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

"The average salary of an IAS is the starting salary of a CA. Why do people prefer IAS?" Chauhan wrote, attaching a screenshot of an IAS officer's pay structure. His post quickly gained traction, with many users chiming in to express their opinions.

Chauhan's argument hinges on the notion that CAs, who often put in long hours and years of study to qualify, might be financially better off in the private sector compared to the public service route of the IAS. However, the response has been mixed.

Supporters of the IAS point out the prestige associated with the position, the immense power wielded by IAS officers, and the opportunity to contribute directly to nation-building. The IAS exam, considered one of the toughest in India, grants successful candidates a coveted place in the administrative backbone of the country.

"It's not just about money," commented one user. "The IAS offers a chance to make a real difference." Another user highlighted the job security and the defined career path the IAS provides.

“Have you heard an IAS ever reporting to a CA ever? (Unless the CA is a senior govt employee or a minister),” one user questioned. ''Power and respect. Rewards are bigger than money. Also, a lot of your expenses are taken care of for life.''

A third wrote, ''There is no comparison with any profession. Total seats of IAS in India are less than total no of CA's qualify every attempt. Every year only 180 IAS are selected in India. IAS cadre seats are based on the population and size of the state. CA is one of the best post-qualification course for higher studies. People make their career in the area in which they wish to make according to their strength & ability. There are almost 2 crore students who clear class 12th every year and they choose their career in any field. No relation to salary, it depends upon the passion, knowledge & focus on anything we wish to do.''

However, Chauhan's post resonated with many who prioritize financial rewards. With the private sector offering potentially higher salaries and quicker career growth, some questioned the allure of the IAS, particularly for those burdened with student loans or financial responsibilities.

The debate also shed light on the perception of work-life balance in both professions. While IAS officers face demanding schedules and long working hours, the nature of their work can be varied and intellectually stimulating. CAs, on the other hand, might have more predictable hours but could face intense pressure during peak seasons.