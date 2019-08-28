Badminton champion PV Sindhu's 'brutal' workout leaves Anand Mahindra 'exhausted'

PV Sindhu who recently became the first Indian shuttler to win the World Badminton Championship on Sunday has found a fan in Anand Mahindra. The Chairman of the Mahindra Group tweeted a video of PV Sindhu woking out at the Suchitra Badminton Academy in Hyderabad and said, "Brutal. I'm exhausted just watching this. But now there's no mystery about why she's the World Champ. A whole generation of budding Indian sportspersons will follow her lead & not shrink from the commitment required to get to the top..."

Sindhu defeated Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the final with 21-7, 21-7 to clinch the title. The ace shuttler had earlier won two bronze and two silver medals at the World Championships before she won the historic gold on Sunday.

The player received a fitting welcome when she landed in Delhi on Monday. She also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi who congratulated her for her win. "India's pride, a champion who has brought home a Gold and lots of glory! Happy to have met PV Sindhu. Congratulated her and wished her the very best for her future endeavours," he tweeted. Sports minister Kiren Rijiju was also present during the meeting.

The 24-year-old star thanked her parents, coaches and trainers for her achievement. "Had been preparing for it for so long. Finally, the wait ended. It wouldn't have been possible without the support of my parents, my coaches and my trainer (Srikanth Verma). And most importantly, I would like to thank my sponsors and all my fans who have supported me all along. Finally world champion 2019," she said.

