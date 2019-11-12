Bala box office collection day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana's film hits 50 crore-mark

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala has entered into the Rs 50 crore club in just four days of its release. The movie, which has already been well-received by audience as well as critics, has now become Ayushmann Khurrana's seventh film to so. Bala's total collection has reached Rs 52.21 crore by Sunday.

Movie critic Taran Adarsh says the movie has garnered better numbers than Ayushmann's last hit "Dream Girl", which collected Rs 7.43 crore in its four days after the release.

"#Bala crosses Rs 50 cr... Remarkable hold on Day 4... Trends better than Ayushmann's last hit #DreamGirl [Day 4: Rs 7.43 cr]... Holiday on Day 5 [#GuruNanakJayanti] should only boost biz... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr, Mon 8.26 cr. Total: Rs 52.21 cr. #India biz."

Released on November 8 across 3,000 screens in India and over 550 screens overseas, Bala is Ayushmann Khurrana's third film of the year. The national award-winning actor has delivered two hit film--Article 15 and Dream Girl this year.

Film critics believe that if film Bala continues at its current pace, Khurrana could be looking at his next blockbuster.

Ayushmann Khurrana, in one of his interviews, told PTI that Bala is one of his "most precious" scripts to date. "I'm humbled with the response and delighted that I have again backed a film that has its heart at the right place," he added.

